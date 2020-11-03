Man arrested in threat to bomb Norfolk polling place

A 63-year-old man was charged Tuesday with threatening to bomb a polling place in Norfolk, according to a fire department spokeswoman.
Around 12:20 p.m. the Norfolk Fire-Rescue’s Office of the Fire Marshal was called to 1122 W. Princess Anne Rd. at Taylor Elementary School for a reported disturbance at the polling station.
Officers arrested the man — who has not been publicly identified — and charged him with “threat to bomb the polling station.”
Fire department spokeswoman Stephanie A. Ramsey said in a 5:45 p.m. email that she could not provide specifics about the incident.
The man is being held at the Norfolk City Jail and will appear before a judge Wednesday, Ramsey said.
Jessica Nolte, 757-247-4513, jnolte@dailypress.com