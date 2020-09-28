Steve Harvey talks show revival on Facebook Watch, NBC split

Harvey: My life is a testament to people who are watching me, especially young people. Life evolves all the time and it always changes. You got two things you can do with change: You can react to the change or you could participate in the change. I don’t react. I participate. I saw it coming. They had leaked it a year before that they were going to let the show go and replace it. I just went to work. I just kept on doing what I was doing. Sometimes when you get rid of something good, you might end up getting rid of yourself.