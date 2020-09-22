Ginsburg’s style was more than a subtle courtroom statement

In 2014, Ginsburg took journalist Katie Couric on a tour of the collection hanging in a closet in her office at the Supreme Court. Ginsburg’s favorite was a white, beaded one from South Africa, she said, but the most well-known were a gold, crochet number that was a gift from her clerks and the black one with crystals. The gold one she would wear when announcing a majority opinion, the black one for biting dissents.