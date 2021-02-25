Ask Angie’s List: How to prevent bathroom mold

Clean your exhaust fan regularly. It’s not a difficult job; simply turn off main power to your bathroom, locate the fan, remove the vent cover, then remove the fan blade if possible. (Take care of those screws — you won’t want to lose them!) Use mild soap and warm water to clean both the cover and both sides of the fan blade. Let them fully dry before reinstalling them. While they’re drying, inspect the vent and clean whatever you can reach. If you need a quick fix and don’t want to take the assembly apart, blow the fan and vent with canned air. It won’t get rid of all debris, but it’s a quick refresher.