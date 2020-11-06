Pressure mounts, rifts emerge at Fox News over election

People pass the News Corporation headquarters building and Fox News studios in New York on Aug. 1, 2017. Several Fox News Channel executives and on-air personalities were exposed last week to a person on a private plane who later tested positive for COVID-19. It has led to some restrictions at the network. Anchor Bret Baier said Monday that he's tested negative three times in the wake of the flight and will be doing his nightly news show from home this week. (Richard Drew/AP)