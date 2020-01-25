NEW YORK — Over the past 15 years or so, Pedro Maldonado, Nigel Warren and Brieanna Hayes, all now in their 20s, cumulatively lived in about 39 different foster homes in New York City. Pedro, who is Italian, was lucky: He ultimately settled in with a caring Mexican family for more than a decade before he aged out of the system and began living on his own.
Nigel and Brieanna had a harder time.
In one house, Nigel found himself subjected to a painful and relentless competition with another foster child who was favored for his good grades and athleticism. Once Nigel got into a fight with his foster father that became physical, and the foster father bit him.
Brieanna said that her best foster mother was a drug addict who, despite everything, really cared about her. Brieanna, who is gay, entered the system when she was 14 and immediately faced hostility from the guardians who could not abide her sexuality.
In one situation, Brieanna was not allowed to use the washing machine. During the holidays, she would be asked to leave to create room for extended family, which left her to the streets.
Despite the prevalence of these Dickensian anecdotes, New York City’s foster care system has been considered an enormous success in recent years, a potential model for the rest of the country where thousands of children suspended in the opioid crisis have required an ever greater number of caregivers.
During the past quarter-century, the city’s Administration for Children’s Services has reduced the foster population from 50,000 children to fewer than 9,000, through a focus on preventive services that strives to keep biological families together.
Yet, the broader problem of inequality along with the various hurdles imposed by bureaucracy can collude to impair how and where children might be placed, leaving the project of foster care another social burden assumed largely by the less affluent.
It is one of the essential paradoxes of life in New York that you are much more likely to find a foster parent in a small apartment belonging to the New York City Housing Authority than in a triplex on West End Avenue with its own gym.
How to attract a wider range of people to the work is a perennial question, Kerry Moles said. Moles is the executive director of CASA-NYC, an organization whose volunteers are assigned by judges to help children in foster care and those who age out. (Pedro, Nigel and Brieanna are on the organization’s youth leadership council, working with young people and educating judges and lawyers about the experience of growing up in the system.)
It would be easy to say that the problem lies with the selfish habits of the upper classes; however charitable they might be when it comes to writing checks to well-meaning foundations, they are all too happy to insulate themselves from the messiness of life beyond the bubble.
While there is obviously truth to that kind of judgment, it is also the case that the rigidity of the foster-care system can keep well-meaning people away.
Consider the example of Sara Beth Turner, a photographer in her 30s, who lives alone in a brownstone apartment in Brooklyn with that rarest of assets, an empty second bedroom. Inspired by the mission of her church, Trinity Grace, in Williamsburg, a congregation filled with young, creative people like her, she was moved to foster a teenager. About a third of the city’s foster population is made up of children over 13, and they are always the hardest to place.
Turner spent 30 hours over 10 weeks in a training class for prospective foster parents. The workshop was provided by a group called You Gotta Believe. Its leader, Mary Keene, said recently that Turner’s instructor loved how much energy and passion she had for the venture.
Yet after she finished the course, the agency that would have matched Turner with a child rejected her application on the grounds that she had to travel sporadically for work. She did have backup in mind — her mother, close friends committed to the same causes. Turner understood the need for continuity and routine in the life any who child who had experienced trauma. Still she was baffled.
“If we want children out of the system and in flourishing homes, we have to look at a situation uniquely versus systematically,’’ Turner said. “We have to take into account that holistic and loving homes many times include parents who travel, but also have a great deal of love to give.”
When a child is placed in foster care, one of several social-service agencies contracted by the city is entrusted in finding a home for that child. While these agencies have discretion over who does and does not get to become a foster parent, rules governing the wider process are laid out by the state.
According to Kathryn Conroy, formerly the assistant dean of Columbia University’s School of Social Work and an expert in the history of child welfare, rules have typically been made reactively rather than proactively, without a sense of vision.
“They are made in response to specific incidents, to terrible things that have happened,’’ she said. “That’s how you get to this.’’ Horror inevitably prompts reflection, but it doesn’t allow for fluidity.
Conroy knew of a case in which a woman wanted to care for her grandchildren after her daughter lost custody of them. The grandmother lived in a one-bedroom apartment. She was willing to sleep in the living room so that the two children could share the bedroom. But the state insists that different sex children over the age of 7 sleep in separate spaces.
CASA-NYC worked to find the grandmother a two-bedroom apartment she could afford, but had no luck.
Agencies also work to keep children in their communities, close to schools and extended family, which is entirely logical. At the same time, the reality of the city’s economic segregation leaves this approach as another barrier to certain kinds of placement. Wealthier people don’t live where poor people do. Neighborhoods with high rates of poverty have the highest numbers of children in foster care.
Those who work in the world of child welfare are worried most about a potentially disastrous loophole in the system: a proposal by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that would essentially allow placement agencies to discriminate against LGBTQ people who wanted to become foster parents, on religious grounds. Another door ajar that doesn’t need closing.
