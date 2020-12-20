I said they didn’t have to come to my wedding. But I’m still hurt.

Q: I recently got married. After several changes to our original plans, we had a small, in-person, socially distanced event. We told invited guests that we would also livestream the wedding and that there would be no hard feelings if they decided that was the better choice for them. We outlined the safety protocols of the venue to all invitees. But we still had to ask for firm RSVPs like any other wedding. Some guests declined parts of the celebration (after the deadline), and others didn’t show up after saying they would. Every single one of them cited COVID-19 as their reason. I am really hurt by this — especially from our nearest and dearest. How do I move forward with these people? — ANONYMOUS