TikTok’s interface is busy, and feedback is constant. It’s all but openly spammy, and its engagement-pumping tactics can read as cynical, though it also shares in the wealth of attention that it helps generate; TikTok, more than anywhere else, is the platform where creators understand that they can gain traction fast, at least for now. (It is also backed by Chinese internet giant ByteDance, which plowed hundreds of millions of dollars into advertising on rival platforms.)