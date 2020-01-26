First, people in this age group are increasingly living in ways usually associated with cities. In 2018, people ages 54-72 were (1) more likely to rent and (2) more likely to live in multiunit buildings than adults of similar ages in the past. Older adults of today are less likely to own suburban single-family homes than was the case 10 or 20 years ago. However, the big increase in renting and apartment living for this age group has not been in urban neighborhoods. Instead, it has been in suburban rentals, both for apartments and for single-family homes. (Boomers grew up during the postwar mass production of suburban housing.)