The wedding I thought would never happen

As we walked down the garden aisle, I saw all the faces we loved. My friend Liza gave a thumbs up. She’d talked me through my first date years ago, and then jumped up and down when we found my score of a $120 flowered wedding gown, just like “Say Yes to the Dress.” Then, there was our guest of honor, Dr. James Grifo of NYU Langone Medical Center, the fertility doctor who helped give us our beautiful daughter. And, of course, my incredible mom, who kissed both my cheeks as I placed Colette in her lap. Mostly, I saw George, with tears in his eyes and a huge smile, waiting for me under the hot pink and orange-flowered huppah.