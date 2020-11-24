Why undocumented women are afraid to get prenatal care

Although immigrants living in the country without legal permission are ineligible for most welfare programs and have been shown to use those that are available at lower rates than U.S. citizens, the Trump administration said the expansion was necessary to discourage people who could not support themselves financially from moving to the United States. “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge,” Kenneth Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said at the time.