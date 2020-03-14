The king of DIY dwellings

At the time, Bolinas was as much a philosophy as a place, said Orville Schell, a longtime resident, former rancher of grass-fed cattle and author who is now director of the Center on U.S.-China Relations at the Asia Society. The town was known for its aversion to strangers — residents have long been in the habit of removing state signage — and for having curtailed development by limiting water permits. “We were a close network of people who got together around the whole land use question,” Schell said of the community. “Of the idea that you don’t have to be consuming on a massive scale to be an American. Lloyd did the operating system: How do you build your house, and here are the tools.”