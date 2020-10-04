7 podcasts for music lovers

Country music may be a love-it-or-hate-it genre, but you don’t need to be a die-hard to appreciate the rich storytelling of this limited series podcast. In its 14-episode run, “Cocaine & Rhinestones” examines the complex, surprising history of country music through the 20th century. Tyler Mahan Coe’s enthusiasm for his subject shines through but never deters him from asking tough questions about country music, which often means asking broader questions about America. One standout early episode tells the story of Loretta Lynn’s 1975 song about birth control, “The Pill,” and exactly why it was banned from the radio, touching on the history of reproductive rights in the U.S. and the moral double standard that exists between men and women in country music.