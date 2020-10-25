Grateful for a wedding in prison

Moore’s arrival to her wedding was delayed 40 minutes because of the prison’s entry process, which she described as humiliating. Moore wore a long, sheer, white dress that had a knee-length slip beneath it. After prison officials measured the hem length, and then the height of her heels, she was told the dress showed too much cleavage. “So I had to zip up my jacket,” she said. “These are just some of the small indignities that someone who visits an incarcerated person has to suffer.”