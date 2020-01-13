Facial recognition has set off controversy in recent years, even as it has become an everyday tool for unlocking cellphones and tagging photos on social media. The industry has drawn in new players like Amazon, which has courted police departments; and the technology is used by law enforcement in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and elsewhere as well as by the FBI and other federal agencies. Data on such systems is scarce, but a 2016 study found that half of American adults were in a law enforcement facial recognition database.