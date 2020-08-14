Frank Bruni column: The undertold, undersold story of Kamala Harris

But in the book “The Firsts,” about the women who entered Congress in record-breaking numbers after the 2018 midterms, Jennifer Steinhauer of The Times notes that several of those newcomers did permit themselves to tear up at appropriate times — for example, when discussing an issue that had greatly affected them or their loved ones — and it came across as authentic, not weak. Maybe the world is changing for the better. Or maybe there’s more allowance for women in House seats than for women in even higher posts.