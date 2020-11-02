Frank Bruni column: How will I ever look at America the same way again?

Never mind that the Russians gave him a boost. Or that he lost the popular vote. Some 46% of the Americans who cast ballots for president in 2016 picked him, and as he moved into the White House and proceeded to soil it, most of those Americans stood by him solidly enough that Republicans in Congress didn’t dare to cross him and in fact went to great, conscience-immolating lengths to prop him up. These lawmakers weren’t swooning for a demagogue. They were reading the populace.