Gail Collins and Bret Stephens column: Trump’s stunt is a desperate ploy

Bret: The silver lining here is that the pandemic has been Trump’s nemesis, the way by which he’s been exposed as the con artist he’s always been. I upset some readers a few weeks ago when I said that I didn’t think the course of the pandemic would have been much different if Hillary Clinton had been in charge, and I stand by that: Too many of the worst early decisions — like the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, urging people to go about their daily lives or Gov. Andrew Cuomo sending infected patients back to nursing homes — would have been outside of any president’s hands.