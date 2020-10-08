Farhad Manjoo column: Trump does fear the coronavirus

But there’s more at stake here than hypocrisy. We in the media often focus on what Trump says about the virus instead of how he has sought to combat it personally. For instance, while Trump does not often wear a mask himself, he has been irritated when others who are close to him don’t, and he has bristled when people get too close to him. (Then again, he has also asked people to remove their masks when addressing him; consistency is not his strong suit.)