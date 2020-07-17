Paul Krugman column: The next disaster is just a few days away

To understand the cliff we’re about to plunge over, you need to know that while America’s overall handling of COVID-19 was catastrophically bad, one piece — the economic response — was actually better than many of us expected. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, largely devised by Democrats but enacted by a bipartisan majority late in March, had flaws in both design and implementation, yet it did a lot both to alleviate hardship and to limit the economic fallout from the pandemic.