Column: New boss may test voice of America’s credibility

The value of such journalism should be self-evident to any believer in the value of a free press. It is not to President Donald Trump nor to his erstwhile strategist Steve Bannon. It was Bannon, then head of the far-right website Breitbart, who more than two years ago tried to put his man, Michael Pack, at the helm of VOA. But the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, first under Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican and Trump critic, and then under the more Trump-friendly Jim Risch of Idaho, was in no rush to confirm Pack until something prodded Trump to launch an attack on VOA two months ago.