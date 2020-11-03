Bret Stephens column: In this election, mom knows best — again

It’s not that she disagrees with everything Trump has done. “He hasn’t been bad for Israel,” she says, while adding, “He has no sense of loyalty; he could turn on anyone on a dime.” She feels strongly that immigrants should only come to this country legally: “My mother and I waited for years to get our visas; nobody should get to jump the line.” She deeply admired Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a trailblazer and role model but found herself impressed by Amy Coney Barrett’s intelligence and poise after watching last month’s confirmation hearings.