David Brooks column: The future of American liberalism

FDR also demonstrated that the most effective leaders in crisis are often at the center of their party, not at left or right vanguard. Abraham Lincoln took enormous heat from abolitionists. But he’s the one who defeated slavery. Theodore Roosevelt had a conservative disposition and lagged behind many Progressives. But he’s the one who led Progressive reforms. FDR was able to pass so much legislation precisely because he was so shifting and pragmatic and did not turn everything into a polarized war.