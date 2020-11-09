Michelle Goldberg column: We are finally getting rid of him

Because of the Electoral College, the deciding states in this campaign were to the right of the country at large. The president tried to muster the power of his office against his opponent. He pressed Ukraine’s government to defame Biden and got his allies in Congress to launch bogus investigations. He corruptly used government resources for his reelection, even turning the White House into a stage set for the Republican National Convention. In an unprecedented move, he put his name on stimulus checks, making it seem as if the money came from him.