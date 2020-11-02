Gail Collins and Bret Stephens column: It was Election Day Eve and all through the house …

That said, she was right — and I was wrong — about the danger to our democracy posed by the extraordinary concentration of financial and political power in Silicon Valley. There are a few ironies here, not the least of which is that much of the tech industry tends to lean pretty far to the left. But when a handful of relatively young tech CEOs have at least as much power over the limits of free speech as our entire judiciary system, there’s a serious problem. There’s also a serious problem when the industry tries to blur the difference between being platforms that merely provide a vehicle for people to say whatever they want (and are therefore not subject to libel laws) and publishers that regulate the content of the speech they host on their site.