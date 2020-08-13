Michelle Goldberg column: After Trump, America needs accountability for his corruption

But once President Barack Obama came into office, his team didn’t want to look back. Ben Rhodes, formerly a senior Obama adviser, told me that the team feared it would have been “incredibly disruptive,” amid an all-consuming financial meltdown, “to launch investigations and prosecutions of your predecessor.” There was the problem of precedent: It can be a sign of democratic breakdown when a new government goes after officials from the old one. Further, said Rhodes, “high-ranking people who were very busy with two wars and a financial crisis” didn’t have the bandwidth to navigate the political complexities of a process that would look, to Republicans, like partisan vengeance.