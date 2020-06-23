Michelle Goldberg column: America is too broken to fight the coronavirus

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity last week, Trump said the virus is “fading away.” Speaking to The Journal, he said that some people might be wearing masks only to show their disapproval of him and suggested, contrary to all credible public health guidance, that mask-wearing might increase people’s risk of infection. It’s not surprising, then, that many people at his sad Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma — where coronavirus cases are spiking — went maskless.