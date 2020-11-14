What makes sand soft? No one knows.

But understanding individual grains is only the start. “You have to care not just about the properties of the particles, but how they’re organized,” Daniels said. Loosely packed grains might feel soft because they have room to flow around your hand, but when the same grains are packed together tightly, they don’t have room to rearrange themselves to accommodate your hand, making them feel firm. This is part of why the surface layers of beach sand feel softer than the layers underneath: the grains in the deeper layers are pressed closer together.