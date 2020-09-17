Sweatpants are not forever

The early news was made not by clothes, but by the winners of the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards, aka, the Oscars of fashion in the United States. Of the four designers of the year, three are Black, for the first time in the awards' history: Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, who won for menswear; Telfar Clemens of Telfar, who won for accessories; and Christopher John Rogers, who was named the top emerging designer. (Gabriela Hearst won for womenswear.)