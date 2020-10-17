For the Navajo Nation, ‘everything takes time,’ including voting

These numbers are the basis for a lawsuit, in which Yazzie is the lead plaintiff, that Four Directions filed against the Arizona secretary of state, Katie Hobbs, to extend the deadline for counties to receive ballots from voters on the reservation. It argues that the state’s uniform Nov. 3 deadline violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by giving Navajo voters less opportunity to vote than other Arizonans, and calls for ballots received from the reservation by Nov. 13 to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.