But now Spitzer’s position in space is getting the better of it. The spacecraft was placed far from our planet so that Earth’s heat wouldn’t interfere with its observations. But, as time goes on, it drifts ever farther away. To talk to controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, Spitzer has to tilt and point its antenna, preventing some solar energy collection and exposing its bottom to the sun, which causes distortions in its images.