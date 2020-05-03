NASA picks companies to develop new moon landers

In an image provided by NASA, the core stage of NASA‚Äôs Artemis rocket, which would take astronauts to the moon, at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans in January 2020. NASA announced on April 30 that it had picked three designs for spacecraft to take astronauts back to the moon, from SpaceX, Blue Origin, and one led by Dynetics of Huntsville, Alabama. (Jude Guidry/NASA via The New York Times)