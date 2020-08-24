For a music critic, a vacation that’s all too quiet

One of those “shows” was an exciting hourlong recital that Tao recorded last month for the Tanglewood Online Festival. For this bold, arresting and brilliantly played program, Tao juxtaposed new and recent works by Felipe Lara, Tania León, David Lang and Tao himself, with two iterations of a flinty 1930 étude by Ruth Crawford Seeger and Beethoven’s “Tempest” Sonata at the center. Tao vividly drew out the organic elements, atmospheric colorings, and alternately craggy and mystical moods of the contemporary works, and had the Beethoven sounding audaciously experimental in their company. The camera work was excellent; the audio quality, top notch. Tao spoke insightfully and charmingly about the pieces he played. This online offering was like a gift in a time of austerity.