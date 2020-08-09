Mumbai put female figures on traffic signals. Some women are not impressed.

India’s rollout of the new traffic icons followed similar decisions in other countries. Germany and Australia added dresses to pedestrian-crossing signs. Vienna swapped its solo figures for same-sex couples ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015 and kept them based on popular demand. In Geneva in February, officials not only replaced half the pedestrian-crossing signs with images of women — in a mix of pants and dresses — they also added silhouettes of a pregnant woman, an older woman, a woman with an Afro and two women holding hands.