As opportunities for women and people of color in front of the camera have increased significantly, gains in powerful behind-the-scenes positions have been more modest, the University of California, Los Angeles, report shows. Only 14% of directors of high-grossing films last year were people of color, according to the report, a bump compared with 2011 (the first year analyzed) but a 5% decrease from 2018. Women directors, driven by the success of movies like Lorene Scafaria’s “Hustlers” and Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” continued a steady climb since 2011 but still worked on just 15% of top films.