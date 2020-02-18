Anxiety is increasing in Jewish communities around the United States, fueled in part by deadly attacks on synagogues in Poway, California, last April and in Pittsburgh in 2018. Anti-Semitic violence in the New York area has been more frequent lately than at any time in recent memory, with three people killed in a shooting at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey, and five injured in a knife attack at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York.