Without MEV-1, Intelsat 901 would need to be retired within months. Under the contract, MEV-1 is to extend the lifetime of Intelsat 901 by five years. MEV-1 will then push it to a higher orbit known as the graveyard, where it will be decommissioned and not in danger of colliding with other satellites. Designed to last 15 years, MEV-1 will then undock and can be sent to help another satellite.