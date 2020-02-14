The U.S. Navy has long been curious about difficult-to-source jellyfish stings, said Gary Vora, the deputy laboratory head within the Center for Bio/Molecular Science and Engineering at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C., and another author of the paper. Navy divers will sometimes get in what looks like clear water and end up “lit up like a Christmas tree,” he said. “You have evidence of a sting, but you never saw what stung you.”