This neighborhood contains multitudes

Mehta: It was originally called the Earle. When I was growing up, the Earle showed pornographic films. By the ’80s it had turned into a Bollywood theater. The new owners didn’t want to invest in a wholesale remaking of the old Earle sign, so they just changed one letter and renamed it the Eagle. You could see the G was in a totally different font. The Eagle remained popular until video stores around the corner started selling cheap pirated copies of the same films that were showing in the theater. I remember walking into one of those stores with a Bollywood director, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, with whom I had written a script. Without saying who he was, he asked for pirated copies of his own movies. When it turned out there were plenty of them for sale, he started yelling at the owners, saying they were stealing his stuff.