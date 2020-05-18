Column: Is Ronan Farrow too good to be true?

In a curious passage in “Catch and Kill,” Farrow writes that Arkin — an ally of his at the network — told him of two anonymous sources who made the charge. In a telephone interview last week, Arkin told me that his sources, only one of whom offered a firsthand account, had been unwilling to speak to Farrow for his book. Arkin said the firsthand source told him that Weinstein had made a threat to an NBC executive about exposing Lauer, but that he doesn’t know who told his source. And he said he had no knowledge of the other elements of Farrow’s shadowy suggestions — the involvement of The National Enquirer, or whether executives actually shut down Farrow’ story because of a threat. (NBC has denied that Weinstein threatened anyone and said most of the producer’s communication was with MSNBC’s president, Phil Griffin, who wasn’t directly involved in the reporting on Weinstein.)