The ups and downs of fashion in 2020

Was it spring? Was it summer? Was it fall? Who could tell! Remember the Me Decade? This was the Me Season. And though a lot of lip service was paid to the value of in-person runway experiences, and we may indeed go back there again (some shows are definitely better IRL), it’s doubtful that anyone will be able to claw back the calendar. It never made much sense anyway. Spring-summer in September? Fall-winter in February? And fashion wondered why the rest of the world kept scratching its head.