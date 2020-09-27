Maybe the best home school is … on a boat?

Many kid boat families find each other on a Facebook forum called kids4sail, started by Erika Lelièvre 10 years ago to find playmates for her sociable toddler. “At the time there was no community of boat kids anywhere,” said Lelièvre, 40, who lives on a boat in Stamford, Connecticut, with her husband and daughter Lucie, now 11. “We would come to a marina in a dinghy, and they’d be like: You just missed so and so by two days. It was very frustrating.”