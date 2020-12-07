The suburbs helped elect Biden. Can they give Democrats the Senate, too?

Those factors helped President-elect Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win Georgia since 1992. And Senate runoff elections in January will test whether those Biden voters backed his agenda or simply sought to remove a uniquely divisive incumbent. Although Trump is not on the ballot next month, he is very much involved in the race, and he has not moderated his message despite his chastening at the ballot box. The hope is, to some degree, that the pitch that fell short with suburban voters last month will work when Democratic control of the Senate is at stake.