Boeing’s 737 Max is being readied for a comeback. Here’s what travelers need to know.

Boeing has recommended to the FAA that pilots undergo training on flight simulators combined with computer-based training “before returning the Max safely to service.” This training could be similar to the intense annual checks every airline pilot undergoes regardless of what aircraft they fly. It could take several days per pilot on a tablet, coupled with simulation of the new flight control system on a full-motion flight simulator. The details of the training have not been announced. Many pilots who fly the Max have trained on flight simulators every three months since the plane was grounded to maintain their knowledge of how it flies.