A counter to Confederate monuments, Black cemeteries tell a fuller story of the South

To be sure, some Black cemeteries managed to hold on through the years of Jim Crow and the Great Migration as about 6 million Black people moved out of the South to places in the Northeast, West and Midwest and could no longer tend to or visit the old family plots. Laurel Grove South Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia, one of the biggest cemeteries in the South for free Black people before the end of slavery, is now operated by the city. At South-View Cemetery in Atlanta, chartered in 1886 by nine Black businessmen, current board members and staff are descendants of the founders. Rep. John Lewis was recently buried there.