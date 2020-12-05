The best theater of 2020, according to The New York Times

The U.S. death count was still just 107 on March 12, but it was enough to shut down the industry. Nevertheless, within a few weeks, the first signs of new theatrical life — online — emerged in the form of benefits: Rosie O’Donnell’s variety show in March and then, in April, “Take Me to the World,” a 90th-birthday celebration of Stephen Sondheim. Glitchy, audio-challenged and not much to look at, they were nevertheless stuffed with beautifully timely hymns to hope (Kelli O’Hara with a Sondheim song that seemed to have been written for the shutdown) and raucously dazzling outbursts (Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski going full blitz with “The Ladies Who Lunch”). Between them, the shows raised more than $1 million for the Actors Fund and Artists Striving to End Poverty.