The new abortion rights advocates are on TikTok

Local newspapers like The Charlotte Observer and The Queen City Nerve have been covering the clashes between abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion campaigners outside APWHC for years. Many involve disputes over noise ordinances. Anti-abortion campaigners have camped out on the land next door to the health center so they can “point their speakers toward the clinic while avoiding the need for a city-approved sound permit,” The Observer reported. In November, the anti-abortion group Cities4Life received a consent order from a federal judge which allows protesters to approach cars as they enter and exit the clinic’s driveway. Cities4Life did not respond to a request for comment.