‘Minecraft’ is for learning? In COVID time, 50 million downloads of free education content

“One of the things I love seeing is how much more inclusive a lot of the conversations can be. I think when you’re in the office and you try to fit into a conference room there are different configurations of teams that come in for the conversation,” Chiang says. “But one of our big teams did a planning exercise where they took the entire team virtually off site to plan for the next year. That’s something that would have actually been pretty difficult to do in person because it’s hard to hear 100 different voices when you’re in the room together. But them doing that planning exercise together online in a remote situation was actually more productive. You can hear more voices in that situation.”