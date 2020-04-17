Independent musicians turn to social media to recoup wages

"I wanted to set a tone that it's OK to charge for a show, regardless of where the money's going. At the same time I'm thinking, 'Well, I'm going to be OK. I've got some savings,'" Mangan said. "But it did occur to me that if this goes on for a long time, I might have to adjust my thinking and maybe I can only give away half the proceeds, or maybe have to start keeping the proceeds."