Holiday songs to make your playlist more festive

Brenda Lee is a country and pop singing legend, but you’ll probably best recognize her voice belting out the lyrics on her 1958 song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Lee joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1997, and in the 1960s, she earned 46 Hot 100 singles — more than any recording artist other than the Beatles, Ray Charles, and Elvis. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” is almost as legendary as Lee herself — it broke a streaming record for a holiday song in 2009 after peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.